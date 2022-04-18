Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $70.43. 3,094,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,357. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

