Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $5.96 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00014639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $88.69 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.56 or 0.07346370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.46 or 0.99959225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 14,883,576 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.