Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,262. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

