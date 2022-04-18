Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce $3.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the lowest is $3.50. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 92.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $45,227,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

