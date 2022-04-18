Analysts Expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.15. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $15.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. 442,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,421,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.28. The firm has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

