Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $13.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,304.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,225.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,383.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

