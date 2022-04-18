Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.46

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,033,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,748,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

