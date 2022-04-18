Analysts Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target at $343.00

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.00. 27,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a twelve month low of $273.01 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

