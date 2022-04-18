Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $101.33

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $79.33 on Friday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Copa by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.