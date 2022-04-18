Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$56.06

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.28.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.07 on Monday, hitting C$65.06. 912,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

