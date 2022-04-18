Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $134.50

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,510. LGI Homes has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

