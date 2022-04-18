Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $72.42

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

