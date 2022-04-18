Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 836,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

