Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price at $15.92

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.34 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

