Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $34.00

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,153. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

