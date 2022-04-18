Analysts Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 2,086.17

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.14).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.36) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.65) to GBX 1,737 ($22.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,289.62).

Shares of WH Smith stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,517 ($19.74). The stock had a trading volume of 212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,503.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,540.08. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.23.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

