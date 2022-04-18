Analyzing Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) & Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.39 $110.14 million $9.12 3.73 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.45 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -26.99

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 37.41% 14.87% 9.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

