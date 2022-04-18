Analyzing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sino Land and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.13%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. New York City REIT pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 32.86 $1.24 billion N/A N/A New York City REIT $70.22 million 2.51 -$39.47 million ($3.07) -4.29

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT -56.20% -10.99% -4.72%

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sino Land beats New York City REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

