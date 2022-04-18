Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $74.76 on Monday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

