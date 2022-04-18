Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $165.07. 68,897,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,570,758. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

