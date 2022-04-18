Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $107.51

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.51, but opened at $103.89. Aptiv shares last traded at $105.20, with a volume of 9,290 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

