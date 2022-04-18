Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

AQST traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

