Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.05 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Arianee has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $15.05 million and $579.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

