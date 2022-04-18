Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

AWH stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 83,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

