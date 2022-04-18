Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,463,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 6,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,318.5 days.
OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $19.59 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.