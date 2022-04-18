Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,463,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 6,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,318.5 days.

OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $19.59 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

