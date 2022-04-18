Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $265.35 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day moving average of $345.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

