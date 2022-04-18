Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.