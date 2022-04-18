Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

