Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,418,000 after purchasing an additional 348,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

