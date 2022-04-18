Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.