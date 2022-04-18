Atria Investments LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

IQV stock opened at $238.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.61 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

