Atria Investments LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $336.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.34.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

