Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

