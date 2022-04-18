Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,164.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,967.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,925.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

