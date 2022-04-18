Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.