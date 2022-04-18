Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,905 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

