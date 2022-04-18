Atria Investments LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $390.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.