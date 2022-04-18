Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

