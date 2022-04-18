Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

POOL stock opened at $414.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $367.70 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

