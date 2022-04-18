Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TTE stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

