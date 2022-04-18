Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cigna by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $259.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

