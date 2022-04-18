AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.78.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.00.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.