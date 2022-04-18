Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $1.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

