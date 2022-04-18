Azuki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Azuki has a market cap of $400,293.01 and $552.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07457133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.82 or 0.99942786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

