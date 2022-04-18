Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 388.75 ($5.06).
BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,121.78).
About Babcock International Group (Get Rating)
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
