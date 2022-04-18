Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 388.75 ($5.06).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,121.78).

Babcock International Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 325.40 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 809,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.68.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

