Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in March

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BADFF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.