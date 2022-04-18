Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMI opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Badger Meter by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

