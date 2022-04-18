Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BK opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

