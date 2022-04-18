Barclays Raises GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,775

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $910.50.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.