Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.89.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

